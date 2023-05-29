Tinubu promises to treat Obi, Atiku with respect

President Bola Tinubu has said that he will treat his opponents at the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with respect.

Tinubu, who made the promise in his inaugural speech on Monday in Abuja, also insisted that Nigeria had not had a better election than the recently concluded one in its history.

“My victory does not render me more Nigerian than the rest of you. It also does not render my opponents less Nigerian than me. I will treat my opponents, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, as important compatriots,” he said.

