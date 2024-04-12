Tinubu promises turnaround of Nigeria’s economy by December

President Bola Tinubu on Friday assured Nigerians of a turnaround of the country’s economy by December.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated this when the state governors and the leadership of the National Assembly paid him a courtesy visit in Lagos.

Vice President Kashim Shettima was also at the meeting.

President Tinubu called for unity of purpose and deeper collaboration among the Federal Government, state governors, and members of the National Assembly to achieve developmental goals.

He said: “Our economy has turned the corner. In the coming months, the economy will roar back to glory. By December, I hope we will have cause to celebrate.”

On his part, Shettima expressed optimism about the resurgence of the country’s economy and called for collective efforts to propel the nation forward.

He said: “Let us unite, rally around our leader, and catapult this nation to a greater pedestal. By December, I hope we will have a reason to celebrate. Let us coalesce to take the nation to a greater pedestal.

“This gathering cuts across ethnic, religious, and political lines. Here, we have Pastor Eno of Akwa Ibom and Father Hyacinth of Benue, and as the President was seated, he was asking, ‘Where is Wammako, where is Yari’?

“That is the hallmark of true leadership. What binds us together supersedes whatever it is that may divide us.”

