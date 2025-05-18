Connect with us

Tinubu reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to unity, global peace at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration

Published

5 hours ago

on

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to fostering unity and peace across religious, racial, and continental lines, describing it as essential to global progress and humanity’s collective well-being.

The President made this known in a message posted on his official X handle @officialABAT after attending the official inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV in Rome on Sunday.

He was present at the Vatican upon the personal invitation of the newly elected pontiff.

“Today, at the Vatican, upon the personal invitation of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, I joined world leaders and millions of Catholics in witnessing the beginning of a new papacy,” Tinubu wrote.

The President praised the new Pope’s character and global message, saying, “Pope Leo XIV’s humility, history with Nigeria, and message of peace remind us of the moral leadership the world desperately needs.”

Tinubu emphasized that Nigeria, as a nation grounded in deep faith and rich cultural diversity, remains committed to forging understanding across global divides.

“Nigeria remains committed to building bridges across belief, race, and continent—for peace, for progress, and for all of humanity,” he stated.

Concluding his message, President Tinubu offered a prayer for divine guidance and strength for the Pope and for all who champion justice and compassion around the world.

“May Almighty God guide the Holy Father and strengthen all who labour for a more just and compassionate world,” he added.

 

