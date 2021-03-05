Tinubu recalls #endSARS violence, counsels youths | Ripples Nigeria

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu , has charged youths of the state to shun violence and destruction of properties when aggrieved.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Agege Pen-Cinema Bridge, in Lagos State on Friday, he said the youths must learn to communicate their grievances to the government without violence and disruption of peace.

Tinubu, who lamented the violence that accompanied the #EndSARS campaign recently, urged the youths not to copy vagabonds and thugs, noting that there won’t be any development if there is no peace.

He said, “Destruction and disruption will not help you to reach the destination you desire to reach. We will support your aspirations but help the state, ensure peace in our state and country.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu applauded the state government for the completion of the project, despite the turbulence and crisis of the virus and lockdown.

By Victor Ifeanyi Uzoho

