Tinubu requests Senate’s confirmation of five CBN directors
President Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate confirmation of five nominees to the board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read the president’s letter during the plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.
Tinubu said that the request was in line with Section 6(1a) of Section 10(1)(2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Establishment Act 2007.
The letter read: “I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointments of the underlisted five persons as directors of the board of the CBN: Robert Agbide, Ado Wanga, Murtala Sagaley, Urom Eke, and Olayinka Aliyu.”
Akpabio, thereafter, referred the request to the Senate Committee on Banking, Finance, and Other Financial Institutions for further legislative action.
The committee was given one week to act on the request.
