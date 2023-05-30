Tinubu resumes duties at Aso Rock, may appoint SGF, NSA, others

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday resumed duties at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, just 24 hours after his inauguration.

The president hosted at least 40 heads of state to a state banquet at the seat of power shortly after he was sworn in as Nigeria’s new leader on Monday.

Tinubu’s motorcade arrived at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa where he was met by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, and Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar.

Also at the State House were the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, James Faleke, Mr. Dele Alake, and the former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Edun.

The president later examined the Quarter Guard at the presidential gate before he entered the premises.

Following his first meeting today, there are expectations that Tinubu would name his chief of staff, secretary to the government of the federation, national security adviser, and spokesman for the new administration.

