Politics
Tinubu returns from Europe nine days to inauguration
Ahead of his May 29 inauguration, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, returned to the country from Europe on Saturday.
He arrived at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Saturday afternoon.
The president-elect was received at the airport by the Vice President-elect, Kassim Shettima, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and former Minister of Niger Delta, Godwill Akpabio, among others.
Tinubu left the country for Europe on May 11 to fine-tune preparations for the inauguration.
