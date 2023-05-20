Tinubu returns from Europe nine days to inauguration

Ahead of his May 29 inauguration, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, returned to the country from Europe on Saturday.

He arrived at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Saturday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Tinubu, Shettima to get Nigeria’s highest national honours ahead of May 29 inauguration

The president-elect was received at the airport by the Vice President-elect, Kassim Shettima, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and former Minister of Niger Delta, Godwill Akpabio, among others.

Tinubu left the country for Europe on May 11 to fine-tune preparations for the inauguration.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now