Tinubu returns home after attending Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration in Rome

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday returned to the country after attending inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in Rome.

The president joined other world leaders at Saturday’s inauguration of the United States-born pontiff.

President Tinubu also met with the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, at the event.

Pope Leo XIV, real name, Robert Prevost, was elected the 267th head of the Catholic Church on May 8.

President Tinubu was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday evening

by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now