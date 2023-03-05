Tinubu returns to Lagos after victory in presidential election, meets Akiolu, others

The President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, returned to Lagos on Sunday, five days after his victory in the country’s presidential election.

He was received by a mammoth crowd of party members at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja.

The former Lagos State governor, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, was received at the airport by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde; former Deputy Governor in the state, Femi Pedro, former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro; former Commissioner for Environment in Lagos, Muiz Banire, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Woman Leader in the state, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, among others.

The president-elect later proceeded to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, for a meeting with the monarch and chiefs.

READ ALSO: Embrace Tinubu as President-elect, APC urges Atiku, Obi

The Elegushi, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, were also at the palace.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the February 25 election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and 15 other candidates in the exercise.

Tinubu, who addressed the crowd outside the palace in the Iga Idunganran area of Lagos Island, promised to work for Nigerians.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now