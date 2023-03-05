Politics
Tinubu returns to Lagos after victory in presidential election, meets Akiolu, others
The President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, returned to Lagos on Sunday, five days after his victory in the country’s presidential election.
He was received by a mammoth crowd of party members at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja.
The former Lagos State governor, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, was received at the airport by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde; former Deputy Governor in the state, Femi Pedro, former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro; former Commissioner for Environment in Lagos, Muiz Banire, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Woman Leader in the state, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, among others.
The president-elect later proceeded to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, for a meeting with the monarch and chiefs.
The Elegushi, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, were also at the palace.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the February 25 election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and 15 other candidates in the exercise.
Tinubu, who addressed the crowd outside the palace in the Iga Idunganran area of Lagos Island, promised to work for Nigerians.
