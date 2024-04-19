Business
Tinubu rings changes at NAICOM appoints Omosehin Commissioner for Insurance
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin as head of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
He also appointed Ms. Halima Kyari as the commission’s chairperson.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
President Tinubu equally appointed Mr. Olawoye Gam-Ikon as Deputy Commissioner (Technical Operations), and Dr. Usman Ankara Jimada, Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Administration).
READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints Agama as SEC DG
Other members of the NAICOM board are Dr. Miriam Kene Kachikwu, Mr. Adeniyi Olusegun Fabikun, and Mr. Umar Khalifa Mohammed.
The statement read: “The President expects the new Board of the National Insurance Commission to exercise utmost probity as it leads the commission in ensuring a safe, sound, and stable insurance sector, while protecting policyholders, the public interest, and improving trust and confidence in the sector.”
By: Babajide Okeowo
