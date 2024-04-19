Tinubu rings changes at NAICOM appoints Omosehin Commissioner for Insurance

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin as head of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

He also appointed Ms. Halima Kyari as the commission’s chairperson.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

President Tinubu equally appointed Mr. Olawoye Gam-Ikon as Deputy Commissioner (Technical Operations), and Dr. Usman Ankara Jimada, Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Administration).

READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints Agama as SEC DG

Other members of the NAICOM board are Dr. Miriam Kene Kachikwu, Mr. Adeniyi Olusegun Fabikun, and Mr. Umar Khalifa Mohammed.

The statement read: “The President expects the new Board of the National Insurance Commission to exercise utmost probity as it leads the commission in ensuring a safe, sound, and stable insurance sector, while protecting policyholders, the public interest, and improving trust and confidence in the sector.”

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now