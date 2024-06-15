Tinubu sacks BPP DG, orders agency reorganization

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the resignation of Mr. Mamman Ahmadu as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the directive was part of a larger reorganisation effort in the public procurement system.

READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints ex-Lagos finance commissioner, Ayodele Gbeleyi, as BPE DG

The statement read: “The goal is to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and transparency.

“The Director-General is to hand over to the most senior officer in the Bureau, pending the appointment of a new Director-General.

“The President thanks Ahmadu for his services and wishes him success in his future endeavours.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now