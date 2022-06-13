Politics
Tinubu says manifesto circulating online an incomplete document
Former Lagos State Governor and the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has denied a purported campaign manifesto circulating on the social media, saying the documents are fake as he is yet to release any for now.
The National Leader of the APC who made the denial in a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Media and Communications of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, said the document in circulation was not his 2023 campaign manifesto and was not endorsed by him.
The statement explained that the document was a mere draft proposal and suggestions on the programmes he should implement if elected President and not a complete manifesto that he would work with and present to Nigerians at the right time.
“I want to place it on record that the manifesto being circulated via social media platforms and already published by a section of the mainstream media is not the official manifesto of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and APC for the 2023 general elections,” the statement said.
Read also: My 2023 presidential campaign will align with June 12 spirit – Tinubu
“We want to clearly state that the document is an unofficial document and Tinubu cannot be held accountable on any of the issues raised in the document.
“The presidential candidate and APC are currently working on an all-embracing manifesto that will inspire the confidence of Nigerians.
“When the official policy document of Tinubu is ready, it will be formally presented to Nigerians and our candidate will be in a position to defend every word that will be contained therein.”
