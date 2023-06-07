Tinubu seeks EU support for Nigeria on security, economy

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday urged the European Union to assist Nigeria and Africa in strengthening security and the economy.

The president made the call in a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel.

The European Council is an institution that defines the general political direction and priorities of the EU.

Tinubu stressed that Nigeria and Africa would require the support of development partners like the EU to address the excruciating poverty in the continent.

He said poverty and insecurity were priority areas of his administration and promised to address the problems.

On his part, the European Council chief congratulated Tinubu on his victory in the February 25 election.

He pledged the commitment of the council towards stronger cooperation and partnership with Nigeria based on mutual respect and common interests.

Michel pointed out that Nigeria remains important to the EU and the international community.

He urged the Nigerian leader to continue to work with the EU in all relevant areas.

