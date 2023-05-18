Politics
Tinubu, Shettima to get Nigeria’s highest national honours ahead of May 29 inauguration
The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, will be conferred with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) respectively on May 25.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this while listing the activities lined up for the May 29 handover ceremony in Abuja.
He said the duo would be handed over the transition documents on the same day (May 25).
Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council, added that former Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, would deliver the inauguration lecture titled: “Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development” on May 27.
READ ALSO: Security chiefs brief Buhari ahead May 29 inauguration
Other activities lined up as part of the inauguration ceremony are: Other activities are the Regimental Dinner in honour of the Commander in Chief at the Armed Forces at the Officers Mess on May 23, the Valedictory Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on May 24, Public Lecture and Jumaat Prayer at the National Mosque on May 26, Children’s Day Parade and Children’s Party on May, 27 and Inter-denominational Church Service at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, on May 28.
