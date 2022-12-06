Tinubu shocked critics expecting flaws at Chatham House – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Tuesday its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, disappointed critics with his appearance at Chatham House in London.

The former Lagos State governor appeared at the United Kingdom-based institute on Monday and laid to rest claims on his date of birth and academic qualifications.

He also reeled out his plans for the nation’s economy, education, and defence, among others.

The APC’s Deputy Director of Media and Publicity, Ali Ali, who stated this in a Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said the party candidate shocked those expecting “glitches” at the institute.

Read also:Atiku challenges Lagos residents to free themselves from Tinubu’s grip

Ali said: “I would say he did very well as expected, maybe to the surprise of his traducers who thought as usual, there would be one or two glitches and they would latch unto that and make a feast out of it.

“But you can see that he spoke well and, of course, naturally, people react differently. Some would applaud and some would naturally condemn. Such is the enigma called Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“A lot of people say his cognitive abilities are on the decline and they make a feast out of it. You see all kinds of memes on social media. But occasionally, it happens to people – senior moments, they call it, I think, in medical terms. It happens to the best of people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now