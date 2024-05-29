Politics
Tinubu signs Bill into law to return ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’ as national anthem
President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday signed into law a bill passed yesterday by the Senate to return ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’ as the country’s national anthem.
The president signed the bill when he attended a joint sitting of the National Assembly to mark the Silver Jubilee Of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.
The date also marks his one year anniversary in office as president.
This historic decision marks a significant shift away from the currently recognized anthem, “Arise O Compatriots.”
The bill’s swift passage through both the Senate and House of Representatives underscores the bipartisan support for this change, although many Nigerians have wondered at the rush to ensure this sees the light of day.
READ ALSO:Senate hurriedly passes Bill to revert to old national anthem
Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the signing of the bill into law during a joint session of the National Assembly, held to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of Nigeria’s 4th Republic and coinciding with the first anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration.
Akpabio confirmed that the occasion was primarily to launch the new national anthem, with President Tinubu later joining the session to affirm “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” as the country’s latest national anthem.
This development raises questions about the motivations behind the change and its potential impact on national identity and unity. As Nigeria navigates its 4th Republic, this shift in national anthem may signal a reevaluation of the country’s values and history.
The implications of this change will be closely watched by Nigerians and international observers alike.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...