Tinubu signs bill on ‘uniform retirement’ age for judges in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday signed into law the bill on uniform retirement age for judicial officers in the country.

The bill titled: “Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alteration Bill No. 20 (Uniform Retirement Age for Judicial Officers), 2023,” was the first signed by the president since he assumed office on May 29.

The legislation which seeks to extend the retirement age of High Court judges from 65 to 70 years was passed by the Senate on May 3.

The development will, therefore, bring the High Court judges at par with their counterparts at the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court where the mandatory retirement age is 70 years.

The Director of Information in the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the president promised to strengthen the judiciary and empower judicial officers in the country.

