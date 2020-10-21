Tinubu son’s firm explains why Lagos billboard was turned off during Lekki shooting

The management of Loatsad Promomedia Limited said on Wednesday it turned off the billboard at the Lekki toll gate due to the curfew regime in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lagos after violence trailed the ongoing #EndSARS protest in the state.

Seyi Tinubu, one of the sons of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Bola Tinubu, is said to be the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Armed soldiers attacked the protesters around the Lekki toll plaza on Tuesday night.

The development has sparked outrage in Nigeria and beyond.

However, Loatsad Promomedia, said in a statement on its Instagram page it had no ulterior motive for turning off the billboard.

It said: “When the #EndSARS and ‘say no to police brutality’ protests started from day one, we wholly supported the movement and used all our platforms to promote the messages (I believe the promoters can verify this information) as we believed in the cause.

“On Tuesday, when the curfew was announced we heeded the governor’s warnings and didn’t want our staff in any danger, hence by 3:00 p.m. our staff had been ordered to leave the site and the board was switched off based on the governor’s curfew request.

“We had no idea what was going to happen and we feel the same anguish, pain, and shock at the events that unfolded and our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and families of this ungodly act.”

