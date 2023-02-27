Tinubu speaks to Lagos residents in aftermath of defeat in state

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to the people of Lagos State to be calm and eschew any act capable of undermining law and order in the state.

The appeal followed the announcement of presidential election results in the state where Peter Obi of Labour Party won with a total of 582,454 votes.

While Tinubu garnered a total of 572,606 votes, Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 75,750 and 8,442 votes, respectively.

Tinubu, who reacted to the development in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity of his Campaign Council, on Monday, said the results should not be a source of provocation in the state.

The former Lagos State governor, who had held Lagos sway politically, condemned all forms of alleged violence trailing the results in different parts of the state and urged people to be law-abiding.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum”, Tinubu said.

