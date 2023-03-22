Tinubu spokesman, Onanuga, plays up June 12 sentiment over Obi’s court case

Bayo Onanuga, a media aide to president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has accused Peter Obi, of undermining the electoral process.

Onanuga made this assertion via a tweet on Tuesday.

He also claimed that Tinubu is being treated by the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate in the same manner as MKO Abiola, whose election victory was overturned 30 years ago by a retired military dictator, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB).

Onanuga asserted that Obi’s decision to contest the results of the 2023 presidential election was comparable to the IBB decision to reject MKO Abiola’s 1993 victory.

However, he made it clear that Tinubu and his supporters were ready to defend his election victory, adding that “Team Tinubu will certainly meet you (Obi) in court.”

“Peter Obi of Labour Party seeks the annulment of the election of President-elect Bola Tinubu just like the military annulled MKO Abiola’s election of 12 June 1993,” the tweet read.

Obi submitted a petition to the Abuja tribunal earlier on Tuesday.

Obi and the Labour Party, LP, are contesting Tinubu’s declaration as the victor of the presidential election held on February 25, 2023.

They are pleading with the tribunal to rule that Tinubu was not legitimately elected by a majority of the votes cast. They are asking for a court order for INEC to give Obi a new certificate of return in place of the one that was given to Tinubu.

