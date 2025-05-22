Tinubu submits ₦1.48trn Rivers Appropriation Bill to NASS amid assembly suspension

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, formally submitted the 2025 Appropriation Bill for Rivers State to the National Assembly, following the recent suspension of the state’s House of Assembly.

The proposed budget, totaling ₦1.481 trillion, was communicated to the Senate through a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in which President Tinubu called for swift legislative action on the fiscal plan. The submission comes amid political turbulence in the state and underscores the federal government’s intervention to keep governance running smoothly.

The 2025 fiscal proposal prioritizes strategic sectors with the aim of stabilizing the state’s economy and improving citizens’ quality of life. Infrastructure takes the lion’s share, with ₦324 billion allocated to road construction, urban renewal, and transport projects aimed at improving connectivity and attracting investment.

In the health sector, ₦106 billion has been earmarked, including ₦5 billion specifically set aside for the distribution of free malaria medication. This is a move that could significantly impact public health in both rural and urban communities. Education is set to receive ₦75.6 billion, reflecting the administration’s recognition of learning as a tool for empowerment and long-term development.

Agriculture, often described as the backbone of the state’s rural economy, has been allocated ₦31.4 billion, with plans to expand food production, create market access for farmers, and bolster food security.

The budget is projected to create at least 6,000 new jobs, offering a glimmer of hope in a region grappling with unemployment and youth restiveness.

President Tinubu, in his correspondence, urged the lawmakers to give the bill urgent attention, citing the need to prevent governance gaps in Rivers State amid the legislative vacuum.

The Senate, in response, has referred the budget to its Ad-hoc Committee on Emergency Rule, tasking it with reviewing the document thoroughly and reporting back to the chamber for further legislative action.

