Tinubu swaps pro-chancellors for Oye-Ekiti, Lokoja varsities

President Bola Tinubu has approved the swap of Pro-Chancellors and Chairmen of the Governing Councils of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti and its Lokoja counterpart in Kogi State.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said: “In the reshuffling, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University, Lokoja, will move to Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, while Mr. Kayode Ojo, who previously held a similar position at Oye-Ekiti, will assume same role in Lokoja.

“This strategic change is part of Tinubu’s initiative to foster diversity and national cohesion in the management of the country’s universities.”

