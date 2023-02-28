Tinubu sweeps Borno as collation enters final stage

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday night declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of Saturday’s election in Borno State.

The Borno State Presidential Election Collation Officer, Prof. Jude Rabo, who announced the results of the election in Maiduguri, said Tinubu polled 252,282 votes in the 27 local government areas of the state.

The LGAS are – Gubio, Kaga, Magumeri, Mafa, Kwaya Kusar, Konduga, Nganzai, Dikwa, Bayo, Abadan, Mobbar, Gwoza, Shani, Kala/Balge, Ngala, Marte, Jere, Askira, Chibok, Monguno, Damboa, Hawul, Guzamala, Biu, and Kuk.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 190,921 votes while Labour Party’s Peter Obi garnered 7,205 votes.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flag bearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, scored 4,626 votes.

The results:

APC – 252,282

LP – 7,205

PDP – 190,921

NNPP – 4,626

