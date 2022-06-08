Tinubu takes early lead as ballot sorting gets underway at APC presidential primaries

There are indications that former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has taken an early lead in the presidential primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as ballot sorting takes the centre stage on Wednesday morning following the end of the voting by delegates at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

As the results are being reeled out, the name of the National Leader of the party has been a recurring decimal as he has been mentioned more than his opponents while officials who conducted the voting exercise sort out the votes from the ballot boxes.

He has taken the lead with at least 70 per cent of the votes sorted out so far.

Feelers at the venue of the primary election also point to the fact that Tinubu may have had the clear path following the support he got from other aspirants who stepped down for him to the detriment of other leading aspirants like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Aspirants who stepped down for Tinubu and called on the delegates to vote for the Jagaban Borgu were Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Godswill Akpabio, Senator Ajayi Borroffice, Dimeji Bankole; Senator Ibikunle Amosun; and Mrs Uju Ohanenye.

