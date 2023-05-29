Tinubu takes oath, sworn in as 16th Nigerian president

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday morning, took the oath of office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The oath of office was administered on President Tinubu by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Tinubu’s swearing-in followed that of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

