Tinubu takes stand on long-awaited Ogoniland clean-up

President Bola Tinubu has committed to prioritizing the long-awaited Ogoni cleanup and expanding empowerment programs for the region’s indigenes.

This promise was made during a meeting with the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers of Ogoni, Rivers State, at the State House on Wednesday.

The Ogoni Cleanup Project, launched to address severe environmental degradation in Ogoniland, will be pursued “diligently and honourably,” according to Tinubu.

He emphasized the importance of unlocking the region’s human and natural resource potential while ensuring environmental and economic security for Nigerian communities.

The leaders had requested the President to resuscitate Ogoniland’s oil and gas production, comprising the Eleme, Khana, Gokana, and Tai Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

Tinubu responded, “I am glad that this meeting has emphasised peace and stability through the resuscitation of businesses in Ogoniland. Without these businesses, the recovery of this country will be adversely affected.

Read Also: We’re following Tinubu’s example, Magnus Abe embraces Wike in controversial alliance

Tinubu acknowledged the trust-building efforts necessary to “heal the wounds of the past” and addressed the leaders’ requests to resuscitate oil and gas production in Ogoniland. He stressed the need for safety precautions, environmental considerations, and a commitment to uplifting the livelihoods of the Ogoni people.

“We must heal the wounds of the past. We must live and prepare for the future of our children, and we must be committed to uplifting the livelihoods of our people in a free Nigeria.

“This is all part of the healing process for the Ogoni people.

“I am glad that this meeting has emphasised peace and stability through the resuscitation of businesses in Ogoniland. Without these businesses, the recovery of this country will be adversely affected.

“Safety precautions, environmental and other challenges must be looked into, and we will certainly do that. My unwavering dedication to freedom for all people and the value of democratic governance has not diminished because the people have elected me, and I have to make the people the central focus of our governance of Nigeria.”

This development marks a significant step towards addressing the region’s environmental and economic challenges. The success of the Ogoni cleanup and empowerment programs will be crucial in rebuilding trust and promoting sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.

The meeting’s emphasis on peace, stability, and business resuscitation in Ogoniland signals a potential turning point in the region’s recovery.

As Tinubu stated, “Without these businesses, the recovery of this country will be adversely affected.” His commitment to prioritizing the people’s central focus in governance offers hope for a brighter future for the Ogoni people and Nigeria as a whole.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now