Tinubu tasks governors on food security

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday urged state governors to work together to meet the needs of Nigerians.

The president, who spoke during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, said he would provide the needed support to ensure that Nigerians are relieved of hardship.

He said the country must boost agricultural productivity, strengthen the economy by creating opportunities in the real sectors of agriculture, manufacturing, and construction, as well as provide urgent economic relief for Nigerians.

Tinubu said the Sokoto-Badagry Highway was a pivotal project as the states within the axis formed the nation’s food belt, and Badagry an important artery for food export.

The president said: “Our states must work together to deliver on the critical reforms required of us to meet the needs of our people. Time is humanity’s most precious asset. You can never have enough of it. It is getting late.

“We are ready and able to support you in the form of the mechanisation of your agricultural processes and the provision of high-quality seedlings.

“We are prepared to provide solar-powered irrigation facilities to support our farmers across seasons, but we must now produce.

“There is nothing we are doing that is more important than producing high-quality food for our people to consume, buy, and sell.

“We create jobs in the production of it. And that is before we generate wealth by exporting the excess. It is not beyond us to achieve this for Nigerians.

“How much support do you need from me and in what form? I am prepared to provide it. But we must achieve the result. We must deliver on our targets at all levels.

“Please report back following your consultations and submit to my office within seven days.”

President Tinubu approved the immediate rollout of the National Construction and Household Support Programme to cover all geo-political zones in the country.

