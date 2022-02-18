Tinubu the best candidate to succeed Buhari in 2023 – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Friday the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was the best among the plethora of politicians bidding to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Tinubu declared his intention to vie for the country’s highest political office in 2023.

Sanwo-Olu stated this during the 17th Edition of the Executive/Legislative Parley held at Marriott Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.

The governor said: “This, indeed, is the time to pay him back with our unwavering support. He is, no doubt, the right and best man for the job. He knows the issues plaguing our nation like the back of his hands and he has the magic wand to fix it.

READ ALSO: What I told Buhari on 2023 presidency – Tinubu

“So, because of our apex leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is time for us to take Lagos to Nigeria agenda. It is time for us to work assiduously and ensure that all of these successes in Lagos can be reflected in Nigeria as a whole.

”That is why I am calling on all of us to ensure that we do everything we can do politically and otherwise to ensure that we can help to activate and actualise the next President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Let us rally behind our great party, the All Progressives Congress, let us rally behind the great man that indeed, we believe can help us take our country to the next level.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now