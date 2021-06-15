Tinubu the best man to succeed Buhari in 2023 – APC chieftain | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Tinubu the best man to succeed Buhari in 2023 – APC chieftain
The former Minister of Works and Housing, Dayo Adeyeye, declared on Tuesday that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, because of his experience and political networks.
Adeyeye, who disclosed this during the official launching of the South-West Agenda (SWAGA) 2023, a political platform championing the ex-Lagos State governor’s 2023 aspiration, said nothing would stop the South-West from clinching the APC ticket if is zoned to the Southern part of the country.
The APC chieftain urged the party leaders to honour the zoning agreement reached by members in 2013.
Adeyeye said: “If the ticket comes to the South, the fact that the South-West had produced the President before won’t prevent the Yoruba race from getting the APC ticket.
“You could all remember that the late President Umaru Yar’Adua was from Katsina State and when the ticket went back to the North in 2015, they picked President Muhammadu Buhari from Katsina. They didn’t say his state has produced the President before.
“What we need in Nigeria is someone like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who knows everybody. This is a man who has planted and nurtured people across the zones. He is someone who believes in making stars to unite Nigeria.”
READ ALSO: 2023 presidential race hots up as Tinubu’s posters flood Abuja
With less than two years to the 2023 election, the presidential race is becoming increasingly interesting with several individuals eyeing the nation’s highest political office subtly confirming their intention.
The 2023 presidential posters of the ex-governor appeared in several parts of Abuja on Sunday.
A few days earlier, several presidential posters featuring former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo, were strategically placed in several locations in the nation’s capital.
However, the duo had since distanced themselves from the promoters of the purported 2023 presidential aspiration.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....