Tinubu the best man to succeed Buhari in 2023 – APC chieftain | Ripples Nigeria

The former Minister of Works and Housing, Dayo Adeyeye, declared on Tuesday that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, because of his experience and political networks.

Adeyeye, who disclosed this during the official launching of the South-West Agenda (SWAGA) 2023, a political platform championing the ex-Lagos State governor’s 2023 aspiration, said nothing would stop the South-West from clinching the APC ticket if is zoned to the Southern part of the country.

The APC chieftain urged the party leaders to honour the zoning agreement reached by members in 2013.

Adeyeye said: “If the ticket comes to the South, the fact that the South-West had produced the President before won’t prevent the Yoruba race from getting the APC ticket.

“You could all remember that the late President Umaru Yar’Adua was from Katsina State and when the ticket went back to the North in 2015, they picked President Muhammadu Buhari from Katsina. They didn’t say his state has produced the President before.

“What we need in Nigeria is someone like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who knows everybody. This is a man who has planted and nurtured people across the zones. He is someone who believes in making stars to unite Nigeria.”

READ ALSO: 2023 presidential race hots up as Tinubu’s posters flood Abuja

With less than two years to the 2023 election, the presidential race is becoming increasingly interesting with several individuals eyeing the nation’s highest political office subtly confirming their intention.

The 2023 presidential posters of the ex-governor appeared in several parts of Abuja on Sunday.

A few days earlier, several presidential posters featuring former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo, were strategically placed in several locations in the nation’s capital.

However, the duo had since distanced themselves from the promoters of the purported 2023 presidential aspiration.

Join the conversation

Opinions