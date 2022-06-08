Tinubu the right candidate for Nigeria’s aspiration – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his victory in the party’s presidential primary held in Abuja.

Tinubu won the APC presidential ticket after defeating 13 other aspirants including the former Minister of Transportation and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the exercise concluded on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President urged the APC members to rally round the candidate in a bid to ensure the party’s victory in next year’s election.

He said: “Having emerged victorious, he (Tinubu) has our full and unwavering support.

“Now our party must unite behind our candidate to achieve victory at the 2023 elections so that our government will continue to secure our communities, grow our economy and continue the fight against corruption.

“During the primaries, there were factions and disagreements amongst the contestants and now that the process has ended we must build a united front in our party.

“In this way, the APC will remain the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. Now it is time to put the process behind us.

“Because what we can all agree on is that the APC remains the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. But the way to demonstrate that we can get on with this job is to unite.

“The movement we created in 2013 is beyond individuals. Together, we made history by becoming the first party in our country’s history to unseat a party in power and propel our candidate into the Presidency through a peaceful democratic transfer of power.

“We strongly believe that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will safeguard and improve on this democratic achievement and legacy.

”He is the right candidate for Nigeria’s aspiration because he is the APC’s candidate and under the continued stewardship of our party. Nigeria can achieve greatness and fulfill its destiny in Africa and the World.

“The high point of this extraordinary convention of our party was the energy of the presidential aspirants and it is from amongst them that we have chosen the most popular leader.

“I recognise and commend the enthusiasm and self-confidence amongst our party men and women.

“I also thank the delegates for making the right decision leading to the emergence of our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

