Tinubu to address joint session of National Assembly Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu will address the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

This will take place instead of the nationwide broadcast to celebrate the president’s first anniversary in office.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the National Assembly has lined up a programme to commemorate 25 years of the nation’s democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels.

He added that Tinubu’s speech would dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria’s democracy since 1999.

Onanuga revealed that former Senate President, David Mark, and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, would address the parliament.

Former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), will also grace the event.

