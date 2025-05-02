Tinubu to terrorists: Nigeria will not yield to fear

President Bola Tinubu on Friday warned Nigerians and their foreign collaborators plotting to destabilise the country to rethink.

The president, who addressed Frontline troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces in Kaduna, said the country would not yield to fear, terror, or treachery.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to national security and the wellbeing of men and women in the armed forces working to preserve the country’s corporate existence.

Tinubu said: “To those who seek to destabilise our nation—be they domestic collaborators or foreign agents—hear this: Nigeria will not bow. Not to fear. Not to terror. Not to treachery.

“To our military, you are the brave sons and daughters who stand between our people and the forces of terror. Every inch of ground you hold, every terrorist you neutralise, and every community you secure is a victory for justice, freedom, and the future of our children.

“This is a defining moment in our history. The threats of terrorism, banditry, and insurgency have persisted for too long. Nigerians are counting on you to end this menace and reclaim every inch of our territory.”

He also listed efforts to improve military capability and welfare.

“We are equipping you with advanced weaponry, superior intelligence, and robust logistical support—not only to defend this nation but to dominate and defeat every adversary.

“We are committed to ensuring your families are safe, your allowances are paid promptly, your healthcare is guaranteed, and your dignity upheld.”

