Tinubu to Troops: Nigeria will not bow to terror or treachery

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Armed Forces, declaring that Nigeria will not yield to threats posed by internal or external forces seeking to destabilise the country.

Addressing troops during a morale-boosting visit to the frontline in Katsina State on Friday, Tinubu issued a stern warning to those behind acts of terror and sabotage.

“To those who seek to destabilise our nation, be they domestic collaborators or foreign agents, hear this: Nigeria will not bow, not to fear; not to terror, not to treachery,” the President declared.

The visit comes amid a spate of deadly attacks across several states, including Borno, Plateau, Benue, and Enugu, where communities have endured bombings and armed raids.

Tinubu, who described the armed forces as “the silent guardians of our democracy,” commended the troops for their courage and sacrifice, saying their service does not go unnoticed.

“You are the shield of Nigeria, the brave sons and daughters who stand between our people and the forces of terror. Every inch of ground you hold, every terrorist you neutralise, and every community you secure is a victory for justice, freedom, and the future of our children,” he said.

The President assured the troops of continued support, not only in weaponry and logistics but also in welfare and family well-being.

“Your welfare is my top priority,” Tinubu emphasised. “We are committed to ensuring your families are safe, your allowances are paid promptly, your healthcare is guaranteed, and your dignity upheld.”

He listed ongoing initiatives, including housing schemes, family support systems, insurance coverage, and improved remuneration as efforts already underway to improve the quality of life for personnel.

Recognising the enormity of the task before the armed forces, Tinubu described the current fight against terrorism and banditry as a defining moment in the nation’s history.

“The threats of terrorism, banditry, and insurgency have persisted for too long. Nigerians are counting on us and on you to end this menace and reclaim every inch of our territory,” he said.

The President urged the troops to maintain unwavering resolve, noting that the battle will not be won by arms alone, but by unity, determination, and the will to prevail.

“My dear soldiers, let your resolve echo through every valley and forest. Let the enemies of Nigeria know—their time is up,” he declared.

Concluding his address, Tinubu pledged to match the troops’ courage with decisive leadership and sustained investment in national security.

“With your valour and discipline, peace shall prevail,” he said. “Nigeria depends on you, and I am with you—today, tomorrow, and always. Stay strong. Stay focused. For God and country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now