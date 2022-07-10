Tinubu to unveil Muslim running mate this week

The All Progressive Congress may be flying a Muslim-Muslim ticket despite opposition from many Nigerians and civil rights groups.

The party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is expected to unveil his choice of running mate this week, with sources in the party confirming that the running mate is a Muslim.

A source in the Tinubu Campaign Organisation who requested anonymity confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

The source said Tinubu would make the name of the candidate public this week.

Read also:Tinubu has agreed to pick Muslim running mate – Ganduje

“The vice-presidential nominee may most likely be a former governor and senator from the Northeast part of Nigeria.

Recall that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said on Saturday that Tinubu had settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“We have advised him to pick a Muslim deputy and he has agreed. A Muslim-Muslim ticket is a reality. It is not something new in Nigeria,” Ganduje told a gathering of Islamic clerics in an event marking Eid El Kabir at the state Government House.

Tinubu is scheduled to pay Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina, on Sunday to brief him on his chosen running mate.

