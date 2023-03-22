News
Tinubu travels to Europe ahead of inauguration as Nigeria’s president
The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday night left the country for Europe.
The President-elect’s media aide, Tunde Rahman, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, said his principal would spend some time in Paris and London before heading to Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj.
The trip, according to him, will enable Tinubu to rest and plan for his inauguration as Nigeria’s new president on May 29.
The statement read: “The President-elect left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, for Europe on Tuesday night.
“The President-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan fasting that begins Thursday.
“While away, the President-elect will also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme.
“He is expected back in the country soon.”
