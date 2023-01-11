Tinubu unfit to rule Nigeria – PDP campaign

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Organisation has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for questioning the fitness of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu had in a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, asked the PDP candidate to come clean on issues regarding his health and corruption allegations during his time as Vice President from 1999-2007.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the organization said the former Lagos State governor was not healthy enough to rule a complex country like Nigeria.

It insinuated that the APC candidate has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease accompanied by incontinence.

The organisation also described Tinubu as corruption personified who should not be voted for by anyone who means well for Nigeria in the February 25 election.

The statement read: “It is imperative to observe that our campaign had focused on issues and refrained from Tinubu’s appalling health issues prior to this ignoble public dance of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign.

“However, since Tinubu by himself has opened the channels for Nigerians to examine his ill health, we have no other option than to further expose that the APC candidate must be suffering from manifest Parkinson’s disease accompanied by incontinence.

“For clarity, Parkinson disease is a brain disorder whose symptoms include shaking hands, stiffness of limbs, difficulty with coordination, problem with balance when walking, articulation disorder, memory problems as well as general mental and physical weakness which are all being witnessed in the APC presidential candidate.

“This perhaps accounts for the desperation, the endless gaffes, the articulation errors, the incoherence, the many blunders and disconnection from reality for which Asiwaju Tinubu has become the butt of weird jokes among Nigerians and internationally.

“It is rather unfortunate that the APC presidential candidate, who cannot stand erect or walk up an elevation unaided, who is plagued by visible tremor of the hands, who palpitates at the slightest physical exertion and who is reported in the public space as being challenged by incontinence could attempt to speak on the health status of any Nigerian.

“Moreover, some medical professionals have associated certain cases of nerve cell death with narcotic use and unhealthy lifestyle and our campaign urges Tinubu to examine himself in that regard.

“Furthermore, Nigerians find it incongruous that the tarnished Asiwaju Tinubu who is badgered by a smelly criminal past including the $460,000 forfeiture sentence for narcotic related offense by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States; alleged looting of Lagos State treasury and stripping of her property; cases of forgery, impersonation, perjury, inconsistencies in name, age as well as questionable educational background, ancestry and genealogy could attempt to speak on corruption and integrity.

“In any case, Nigerians are aware that Tinubu is not ethically, physically and mentally fit to hold office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, unlike the decent, honest, physically, mentally, and emotionally fit Atiku Abubakar, who exhibits the manifest readiness, intellectual alertness, capacity, and experience to lead our nation at this critical time.

“Those pushing Emilokan’s candidature cannot claim to be unaware that he is not fit to preside over a country of 200 million people. They just don’t wish Nigeria well!”

