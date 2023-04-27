Tinubu urges APC governors to work with party on National Assembly leadership

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to work together with the leadership of the party in electing new officers in the 10th National Assembly.

Senators and House of Representatives members from different geopolitical zones are currently battling for the Senate Presidency and Speaker of the House of Representatives positions.

However, there are insinuations that the APC would finally settle for a consensus method of electing the National Assembly leadership for the next four years.

Tinubu, who spoke when the governors visited him on Thursday in Abuja, urged all APC members to work in unison in the interest of the party.

The president-elect also shared a word of encouragement with governors that lost out in the general elections.

He said: “Whether you return or not, this is our government.

“We thank God Almighty for our electoral victory. It was tough and turbulent.

“The challenge before us is working in unison with the party leadership and the National Assembly over the election of their principal officers. And I charge you to unite in spirit and faith and work in line with the party.”

