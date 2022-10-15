Tinubu visits Emir of Zauzau to seek blessing for 2023 presidential race

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Saturday visited the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Bamalli, to seek the monarch’s blessing for his 2023 presidential aspiration.

Tinubu, who attended the seventh edition of Kaduna Investment Forum, was accompanied to the emir’s palace by Governor Nasir el-Rufai, and APC stalwarts.

The former Lagos State governor apologised to Bamaili over his inability to attend the monarch’s coronation and promised to make the palace his second home if elected the country’s president next year.

In his earlier remark, El-Rufai said the APC candidate’s visit would be the beginning of many of such visits to the palace in the future.

He described Tinubu as a politician with a great pedigree and respect for the traditional institution.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai did not insult Tinubu- Kaduna APC

The governor said: “This is not a visit to start a campaign, it is a visit to consult you and tap from your wisdom and we will come back for a campaign visit, this is just a courtesy call.

“Having visited Kaduna, Asiwaju felt his visit was incomplete without paying homage to you.”

Responding, Bamalli appealed to politicians to work towards strengthening the country’s unity during their campaigns.

He said: “In the next few months we will be approaching a difficult period of our coexistence; that is, we are getting into the political arena with a lot of politicking.

“I would like to take this liberty to request you to show maturity and experience as the former governor of Lagos State to play a vital role in the historic elections.

“What we need at this point is the security of our country, improved economy and peaceful co-existence; the issue of division of Nigeria should be put aside.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now