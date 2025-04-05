Tinubu vows gunmen behind Plateau attacks won’t escape punishment

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday vowed that the gunmen responsible for the recent attacks in Plateau State would not go unpunished.

Gunmen during the week attacked the Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in Bokkos Local Government, as well as Manguna and Dafo villages, and killed more than 50 people.

They also destroyed properties in the communities.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President expressed deep sorrow over the violent attacks and directed security agencies to track down the attackers.

He promised that the attackers would face severe punishment once apprehended.

Tinubu said: “The latest attacks on defenceless citizens are unacceptable. These intermittent attacks have no place in our country, especially at a time when we are working tirelessly to restore peace and order.

“This unfortunate incident will not slow us down in our duty to protect every Nigerian. Instead, we will intensify efforts to eradicate forces of evil wherever they are found.”

The President extended his condolences to the Plateau State government and urged the affected communities to cooperate with authorities and security agencies by sharing information to help identify the perpetrators and secure their areas.

He assured Governor Caleb Mutfwang of his support in putting an end to the violence in the state.

Tinubu also directed the National Emergency Management Agency to collaborate with state authorities to provide immediate relief and support to the victims and those wounded in the attacks.

