Tinubu vows to dedicate self to service of Nigeria, Africa

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, promised to dedicate himself to the service of Nigeria and Africa.

Tinubu, according to a statement issued by his media office, spoke at a public lecture ahead of his inauguration as Nigeria’s new leader in Abuja.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the growth of democracy as the best form of government.

The president-elect, who was represented at the forum by his deputy, Kashim Shettima, promised to utilise democratic institutions not only to safeguard political and civil rights but also to drive comprehensive economic reforms in the country.

He said: “Distinguished guests, democracy is more than a system of governance; it is the very lifeblood that empowers a nation to flourish and thrive.

“We stand at the precipice of a new era, where the ideals of democracy will guide our path toward sustainable development.

“Democracy, my fellow countrymen, is not only a political system; it is a way of life. It embodies a distinctive code of thought and conduct, demanding the utmost integrity and self-improvement from leaders.

“Today, I stand before you, ready to dedicate my entire being to the service of our great nation and the African continent.

“Our democracy is not an abstract ideal; it is a practical vessel that will propel our nation to new heights in every facet of our collective existence.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was also at the forum, highlighted the merits of democracy as a system of government.

He said: “We have learnt that democracy is not just a system of governance, it is a way of life.

“True democracy is when the voices of people are heard. Our nation’s progress rests on inclusivity, unity and not leaving any citizen behind, and ensuring every citizen enjoy the dividends of good governance.

“We must heed the lessons of this lecture and translate them into action. We must fight against corruption in all its form. We must remain united. Our diversity is our strength.”

