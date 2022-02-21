Tinubu vows to fight dirty to become president in 2023, tells youths to wait

Former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has vowed to do everything possible, including “fighting dirty,” to achieve his ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Tinubu, who made the vow in Ibadan, Oyo State, during separate consultations with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and the Olubadan-elect, Chief Lekan Balogun, said he would do everything within his powers to fight against plans to halt his presidential ambition.

The former governor also admonished the youth to wait their turn to become president after him.

Speaking at the Olubadan-elect’s palace, the APC National Leader insisted that no amount of intimidation would stop him from fulfilling his life long ambition of becoming president of the country.

“No amount of intimidation can stop me. I am ready to get dirty. I am out to become President of Nigeria. We are at the crossroads,” Tinubu said.

At the palace of the Alaafin, Tinubu also reiterated his determination to fulfill his dreams of becoming president, and enjoined the youth not to run the elders out of turn, and to wait their turn to be president when they also grow old.

He challenged youths who are passionate about the Nigerian presidency to wait, stating that he would be president before them.

“I learnt that you want to become president. Do you want to send us out of the country. I will become president before you. You also will grow old”.

“I am here to inform our fathers of my decision to run for the position of the President of this country in 2023.

Read also: Tinubu the best candidate to succeed Buhari in 2023 – Sanwo-Olu

“What I need from our highly reverred traditional rulers are their prayers and cooperation.

“I cannot embark on a project of such magnitude without seeking for prayers and cooperation of the traditional rulers.

“Today, by the special grace of God, in Yorubaland unlike before, we have the Vice-President, the Minister of Works, Interior and Sports but we still need more.”

In his response, the Olubadan-elect described Tinubu as Nigeria’s leading lights capable of leading the country to greater heights.

“We have known you and we know your antecedent. We know your antecedents as a progressive. You laid the foundation of today’s Lagos. You are the leading light of Nigeria. You contributed to making Nigeria what it is today.

“Without Yoruba, Nigeria will not be what it is today. Nigeria is badly divided. We are looking forward to a Yoruba president who will unite this country.

“We need a leader that will have a national focus and national acceptability. The road may be rough but by His grace, you will triumph,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now