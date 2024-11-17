Tinubu welcomes Indian PM Neranda Modi to Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday morning, welcomed Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to Nigeria, making him the first Indian PM to visit Nigeria since 2007 when Dr. Manmohan Singh came to the country.

According to the Presidency, the Indian PM touched down in Nigeria in the early hours of Sunday and was received by a government entourage at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, before he was taken to the Presidential Villa where he was received in audience by President Tinubu.

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, had on Saturday, disclosed in a statement that Modi would be visiting Nigeria where he would hold bilateral talks with Tinubu on how to strengthen relations between the two countries.

“President Bola Tinubu will welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a State Visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday,” Onanuga had said in the statement.

“Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive on Saturday His visit to Nigeria will be the first by an Indian prime minister since Dr. Manmohan Singh’s state visit in 2007 when the two nations established a strategic partnership.

“President Tinubu and Prime Minister Modi will seek to strengthen Nigeria’s and India’s ties further during their bilateral discussions.

“Both leaders will exchange signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to enhance collaboration in critical sectors,” the presidential aide had said.

President Tinubu himself had also announced the visit of the Indian leader in a post on X on Saturday.

‘Look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first visit to Nigeria, which is also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to our dear country since 2007.

“Our bilateral discussions will seek to expand the strategic partnership between both countries and enhance cooperation in critical sectors. “Welcome to Nigeria, PM Modi,” he wrote.

