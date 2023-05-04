News
‘Tinubu will be sworn in as president,’ Keyamo replies Onaiyekan
The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, declared on Thursday that the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would be sworn into office on May 29.
Keyamo was reacting to a statement credited to the former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, John Onaiyekan, on the controversy trailing the outcome of the February 25 election.
Onaiyekan, who spoke on a Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily, earlier on Thursday, said it “makes no sense” for Tinubu to be sworn in before the presidential election petition tribunal concludes hearing on the complaints filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and its Labour Party’s counterpart, Peter Obi.
However, in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the minister accused Onaiyekan of bias against the president-elect.
READ ALSO: Tribunal sets date to hear Atiku, Obi’s petitions against Tinubu’s election victory
He wrote: “All issues raised against the victory of Tinubu in court now (whether it is 25% votes in FCT or the fake drug issue, etc), are not different from issues raised against previous presidents-elect because basically, the complaints have always been that the declared victor did not win the election fair and square or was not qualified to contest the election.
“No disqualifying issue against a candidate can be greater than other disqualifying issues since a single issue can decide a case against a President-elect.
“So, why all the fuss now? It has always been our electoral template since 1999 for the declared winners to be sworn into office in order to avoid a vacuum and not to foist an unconstitutional contraption on the system whilst the cases are in court.”
Dear daddy Onaiyekan, you know we all respect you a lot, but your political comments are becoming unstatesmanlike.
A statesman who doubles as a Man of God should strive to be fair to all. You didn’t say the same thing when Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari were all sworn… https://t.co/jseOmH0FRC
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) May 4, 2023
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...