‘Tinubu will declare 2023 presidential bid soon,’ Says ex-federal lawmaker, Jibrin

A former member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, said on Saturday the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would vie for the presidency in 2023.

Jibrin, who is the Director-General of Bola Tinubu Support Group Council, disclosed this to journalists in Kano.

The former federal lawmaker insisted that arrangements are underway for the ex-Lagos State governor to publicly declare his presidential bid.

He said: “I can confirm to you that Tinubu will contest the 2023 elections. The aspect of the decision is done; it’s a done deal.

“Arrangements to publicly declare will soon be known. I’m talking to you officially that he (Tinubu) will contest the presidential seat.

“We need somebody who can carry along everybody and I believe that Tinubu is the best option for Nigeria. He is not a religious fanatic and has massive networks across all the boundaries in the country.

“Asiwaju has worked extensively for the APC and never shifted ground. He is competent to be the President of this country.

“Nigerians always go for quality and I believe that issue is purely on the quality of the person

“I don’t see a dark horse coming in 2023. It will take s super miracle in APC and God willing, Tinubu will emerge as Nigeria’s President in 2023.

“Asiwaju has an edge over others. He will not lose the ticket and will be the President of this great country under the APC.”

