‘Tinubu will win 2023 election, retire Atiku to Dubai,’ APC campaign council replies PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has described as elusive the presidential ambition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

The council’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, stated this in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He was reacting to the statement credited to the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja.

Ologunagba had demanded the former Lagos State governor’s withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race over the forfeiture of $460,000 to the United States government in 1993.

However, in the Facebook post, Onanuga described the opposition party’s demand as ill-founded and comedic.

He wrote: “The fragmented and emasculated PDP turned itself into an accuser, prosecutor, and judge today, asking Asiwaju Tinubu to quit the presidential race. What a comedy!

“The PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, quoted an ill-digested section 137 of the 1999 constitution and decreed that Asiwaju should step down. He claimed that by the provision, Tinubu is not eligible to contest the Presidential election in Nigeria.

“His call followed the release of the 30-year-old US document its agents and media lapdogs have been spreading. Now at least we know that the party and its candidate are behind the shameful campaign of calumny.

“Ologunagba, stop dreaming!. Your party can go to court if it likes. But what we know is that Asiwaju is unstoppable. By the grace of God, he will contest the election, win it, retire Atiku to Dubai and finally stop him from perennially chasing the elusive presidential trophy.”

