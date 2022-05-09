Tinubu woos APC delegates in Katsina, boasts of track records

Former Lagos State governor, and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Monday, visited Katsina State to speak with members and delegates of the party in the state about his presidential ambition.

Tinubu was received by Governor Aminu Masari, the state’s party executives, as well as party members and delegates.

Tinubu, while soliciting their support in the party’s primary election scheduled for May 28-30, boasted about his acclaimed leadership track records in Lagos.

He also assured the delegates that he would serve the country with all his strength, adding that he is not among candidates with fake agendas and promises.

Tinubu pledged that if he emerges as the party’s presidential candidate and eventually wins the presidential election, he would solve the problems of banditry and other violent crimes bedeviling the Northern region.

He also promised improved electricity generation and supply, better education of all children irrespective of family background, and improvement in infrastructural development of Nigeria.

He said, “Anybody can run. Not everybody can be a leader. There are candidates and there are aspirants. I am a candidate. Whichever way, Nigeria is our nation. God bless this country.

“I am here to meet you, my brothers and sisters, to beg and secure your support for the primaries. We have to stage primaries before one becomes the candidate. You are very important to me for that. I come to unite Nigeria and not to divide Nigeria.

“Anybody can run for the presidency but not everybody can be the President. I am extremely different from other candidates who promise fake agenda. If I become the president, I will take care of all the abandoned projects for the economic development of the country.

“I am contesting to change the country for good and I say you will never regret giving me your support.”

