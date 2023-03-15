Tinubu’s aide, Onanuga, calls for sack of CBN governor, Emefiele

Director of Media and Publicity to Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was forced to discontinue the cashless policy that had taken its toll on Nigerians.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday finally directed all commercial banks in the country to dispense and receive old N500 and N1000 notes in line with the order of the Supreme Court.

This followed a release from the presidency in reaction to consistent criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged failure to obey the apex court in the land.

Nigerians, including some legal experts, had also accused Emefiele of contempt of court, saying the All Progressives Congress-led government was hell-bent on inflicting pains on citizens.

Tweeting in reaction to the development, Onanuga said the CBN governor should be fired for masterminding the destructive policy.

He added that Emefiele was pressurized to scrap the policy following criticism levelled against him.

Onanuga wrote: “I am surprised Godwin Emefiele is still sitting pretty in office, without contrition, after he was forced to scrap his ghastly cashless policy.

“President Buhari should suspend him from office. Emefiele should go NOW.”

