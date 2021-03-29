Tinubu's birthday disrupted by weather, dignitaries absent | Ripples Nigeria

Physical celebrations for the 69th birthday and 12th colloquium of All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Bola Tinubu, was put off due to inclement weather.

This was confirmed via a tweet by Laolu Akande, the spokesman to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, March 29.

He tweeted, “VP Osinbajo spending the day celebrating Asiwaju on his 69th birthday was on course to Kano this morning until weather conditions aborted travel plans. He’ll alongside Mr. President join the 12th BAT Colloquium virtually from the Presidential Villa. Happy birthday Asiwaju.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that many dignitaries who were billed to travel to Kano by air for the vent were forced to make a U-turn.

Some of those affected included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; and the Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The event, which was expected to have begun at 12pm was shifted to 12.30pm due to the absence of several VIPs, a moderator informed attendees on the Zoom platform.

