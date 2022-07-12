Tinubu’s choice of Muslim running mate a disastrous error – ex-SGF Babachir Lawal

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, on Tuesday described as a “disastrous error” the decision by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to pick a Muslim running mate.

Tinubu picked the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate on Sunday.

The decision has sparked outrage among the Christian community in Nigeria while some key members of the APC in Rivers and other parts of the country have voiced their opposition to the adoption of the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling party.

The ex-SGF, who reacted to the development in a statement, expressed regret that the ex-Lagos State governor allowed himself to be influenced by sycophants and political jobbers.

He, however, added that Tinubu remained a very good man, great listener, humble, and very generous in both cash and kind, especially where it could advance his political interests.

The statement read: “I thought I would be able to avoid commenting on the disastrous error by my very good friend, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his choice of a running mate. I will be the very last person to stand in the way of my very good friend Tinubu’s path to the presidency. This is because since 2011 my consuming passion has been for him to succeed Buhari as President of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Northern Christian group rejects APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

“It will not be true if I say that I did not see it coming. I have often read his body language, picked up snippets from several discussions with his lapdogs (some of whom, sadly are Christians but most of whom are Moslems) and I have conveyed my reservations to them against the pitfalls of a Moslem-Moslem ticket towards which I sensed they were drifting.

“As part of my obligation to him, a close friend, I had on many occasions argued the merits and demerits of both ticket permutations to him. I have done so in both verbal and written form and I have, likewise, done so with some of his close respectable associates and friends. In all instances, I had left him with the sole responsibility for his final decision, arguing that in the end, the consequences of the outcome of any bad decision will be his to bear.

“There might be some collateral damages though. I have also on several occasions passed on to him counsels and messages from some well-meaning Nigerians intended to alert him on the possible outcomes of the presidential ticket permutations. Tinubu is a very good man. He is a great listener. He has a very humble and friendly disposition to everyone. He is very generous in both cash and kind, especially where it could advance his political interests.

“But I have realised that it is in the nature of power that sycophants and lapdogs have the most influence on leaders with such character traits. They will lie to him, malign and disparage others and generally do anything to curry his favour and also put well-meaning associates in a bad light. I suspect this is what has happened to my friend.

“He has been cornered by self-serving, hero-worshiping lapdogs. It never used to be like this. While in his hay-days in Lagos, he surrounded himself with smart, street-wise guys that could tell the truth to power. He had Rauf Aregbesola, Yemi Osinbajo, Babatunde Fashola, Dele Alake, Muiz Banire, etc. The Lagos days were the days of think-tanks, strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation, principles and ideologies.

“But these people have since grown-up and moved up to establish their own systems, leaving my friend stranded. Nature, they say, abhors a vacuum. Welcome to the Abuja equivalent. But the Abuja equivalent are people inflicted with the modern Nigerian diseases – religious bigotry, sycophancy, and morbid tribalism. They are mostly political jobbers who are most times not averse to the application of diabolical means.

“Gone are the days of think-tanks, and strategic planning. Gone are the days of principles and ideologies. Try and call a meeting; they will not attend. Try and make a plan; they will sabotage it. Everything is ad hoc, everything is chaotic because they excel in such environments. The result is that they have played on his long term ambition to be President and have built it into a sort of desperation and a crescendo that easily justifies this satanic resort to a Muslim-Muslim ticket. This is the calamity that has befallen my friend.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now