Tinubu’s emergence as APC presidential candidate expression of national unity – Gov Yahaya

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Wednesday, described the victory of Bola Tinubu in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary as an expression of cohesion and national unity.

In a congratulatory message sent to the former Lagos State governor and signed by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Ismail Misili, the governor said Tinubu’s emergence as APC flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election was a good omen to the country.

The APC chieftain polled 1,271 votes to brush aside the challenges of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who garnered 316 and 235 votes respectively.

Yahaya said: “The overwhelming victory of Tinubu at the just-concluded APC presidential primary is a good omen and an expression of national unity of purpose.

Read also :In reciprocal gesture, Atiku hails Tinubu, says victory a confirmation of his tenacity

“The victory is a manifestation of his years of personal commitment, sacrifice, tenancy, political experience and service to the nation.

“As an enigmatic leader and strong pillar with immense influence, Tinubu, the APC flag bearer has the capacity to win the general election in 2023 with a resounding victory.”

The governor expressed optimism that when eventually elected as Nigeria’s President, Tinubu would bring to bear his wealth of experience to build on the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in all facets of human endeavour.

Yahaya applauded President Buhari for providing leadership and guidance that led to the enthronement of a transparent internal democratic process which resulted in the successful conduct of the primary.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now